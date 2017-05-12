HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Coop from 97.3 The Eagle has music and entertainment news including a new baby for Jason and Brittany Aldean, and the latest on a comeback plan for a TV talent show. Plus is Shaq planning on running for Sheriff?
Coop talks a country star baby, a TV show comeback and Sheriff Shaq on Coast Live
-
Coop previews the country sounds at the GRAMMYs on Coast Live
-
Coop de Mayo with entertainment news on Coast Live
-
Music news and more from Coop at Eagle 97.3 on Coast Live
-
Coop talks Lauren Alaina’s tears, Katy Perry’s hair and a big duet rumor on Coast Live
-
Coop is back from the ACMs and tells us about it on Coast Live
-
-
Coop talks celebs eating spiders and getting Oscar goody bags on Coast Live
-
Coop talks flying stars and awards snubs on Coast Live
-
Coop talks big game music on Coast Live
-
Corey Crockett from NOW 105 has music and entertainment news on Coast Live
-
More than 111 million people watched Super Bowl LI
-
-
New music news with Corey Crockett from Now 105 on Coast Live
-
Federal investigators issue subpoena to ODU in investigation of former Norfolk sheriff
-
How to keep kids occupied on flights without electronics