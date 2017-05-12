Chesapeake’s Eddie Butler makes Cubs debut

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Chesapeake native Eddie Butler, a 2009 graduate of Greenbrier Christian Academy, is set to make his 2017 major league debut Friday.

The Radford University graduate will start on the mound for the Cubs in their series opener at the Cardinals.

Butler made five minor league starts in 2017, his first season in Chicago’s organization. In those outings, Butler tossed four quality starts, with the only other start being a scoreless appearance of 5.2 innings.

Eddie was acquired from Colorado, February 1, 2017 after spending his first five professional seasons in the Rockies organization. Butler made his major league debut in 2014 and has gone 6-16 with a 6.50 ERA (159.1 IP) in 36 major league games (28 starts) over the last three seasons.

Eddie is the first player in Big South history to be selected in the first round of the MLB draft.