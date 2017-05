Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Blending Country, Southern and Hard Rock into a genre they call “Tractor Metal,” Backwoods Company headlines at the 2017 Chesapeake Jubilee. We welcome Ian Foutz, Jeff Hardesty and Mitch Foutz to the Coast Live stage for an unplugged preview performance.

2017 Chesapeake Jubilee

May 18 – 21

Chesapeake City Park

chesapeakejubilee.org