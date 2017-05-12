A new look at what makes a good road trip on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. - A new AAA survey found 80 percent of families are planning a road trip this summer, up 10 percent from last year. Lifestyle expert Lilliana Vazquez looks at how to make your trip run as smooth as the open road and what features you should look for in a vehicle before setting out.