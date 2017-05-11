Virginia Beach Police looking for suspect after elderly woman reports home invasion, assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An elderly woman reported a home invasion to police on Thursday.

Around 2 p.m. the woman said she was in her home on Sullivan Boulevard when an unknown suspect came in.

The suspect assaulted the victim and restrained her before fleeing the residence with the victim’s property, police said.

The suspect fled the area in the victim’s 2007 Toyota RAV4 (Virginia License KGW-7740).

The suspect is described as a white male, early 20s, 5′ 7″ to 5′ 9″, skinny build, weighing 130 pounds.

He has short brown hair and a goatee and was wearing shorts, a t-shirt, a light colored ball cap, sunglasses and white shoes with a “Bird” on the back.

If you have information that can help find the suspect call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.