× Vehicle lands in pond, leaves one in critical condition

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating an early morning crash that left a vehicle in a pond.

Dispatch said they received a call at 2:28 a.m. about a vehicle in the water off the interstate near the I-64 and I-464 interchange.

Virginia State Police say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-64 when it ran off the road, overturned, and landed on its side in a deep ditch in the median.

Several people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Officials say three people were transported to the hospital, and one of the passengers is in critical condition.

At this time no lanes closures on I-64.

Stay with News 3 for more updates.

Get updates on-the-go with the News 3 mobile app.