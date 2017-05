Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg’s premier destination, is proud to host the 13th staging of the renowned Kingsmill Championship May 15-21, 2017. Top women golfers from around the world will compete for the $1.3 million purse in this 72-hole stroke play tournament.

Presented by The Kingsmill Championship.

The Kingsmill Championship

May 15-21, 2017

Kingsmill Resort

Williamsburg

www.thekingsmillchampionship.com/