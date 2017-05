PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Pavilion will be showing a family favorite movie for free Saturday, May 13.

The movie screening is sponsored by Dominion EnergyShare and it is just one in a series of free movies in May.

Concession stands with food and beverages will be open and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

The movie will start at 7 p.m. but guests are asked to get there early in order to select lawn seating.

