Police officer says man took video of him using bathroom in gas station, records say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A police officer said a man was pointing a camera phone at him while he was going to the bathroom in a Wawa restroom, according to court documents.

Now 37-year-old Aloysius Albritton of Virginia Beach is facing one count of unlawful filming or photographing of another and one count of failure to comply with the terms of a summons or notice (both misdemeanors).

The record states that on March 23 the officer attempted to move his body to protect it from the camera lens but that he saw the suspect allegedly manipulating the phone to maintain a steady imagery of his private area.

The officer asked why the man was allegedly video taking him and asked to see the video, the records said.

Albritton complied with the officers request and showed the video.

The officer said he could see video footage in the suspect’s phone of his bright green police traffic vest and video of himself urinating, according to the document.

Albritton was arrested May 7 and is expected in court on June 12 in Virginia Beach.