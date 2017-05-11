Police investigating after man injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 300 block of Ashlawn Drive in reference to a shooting just before 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

The man told police that he was walking when two unknown men approached him and shot him. The suspects then fled from the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.