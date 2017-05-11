Live now: School bus crashes into ravine outside St. Louis; many injuries reported

ST. LOUIS – Multiple elementary school students and a bus driver were injured Thursday after their school bus hit a guardrail and went into a ravine outside St. Louis.

According to FOX2Now, the bus was traveling from the city of St. Louis to an elementary school east of the city.

While the number and extent of injuries are still unknown, the incident is being called a “mass casualty” accident.

Approximately 8-9 ambulances were sent to the scene. All of the victims have been transported to area hospitals.

FOX2Now says there were 12-15 people on the bus at the time of the crash.

A witness says that two cars got into an accident ahead of the bus on westbound I-44 just before 8:00am. The bus hit one of the vehicles and crashed into the guardrail. The bus then went off of the highway and into the woods.