First Warning Traffic – Thursday traffic alerts

Chesapeake crash on I-64 East at I-464. Two left lanes closed heading from Battlefield Blvd to the High Rise Bridge.

CHESAPEAKE: CENTERVILLE TNPK BRIDGE FULL CLOSURE

This closures is causing rush hour delays on Battlefield Blvd and on the168 bypass. Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 14. The installation of a new barrier gate foundation will require the full closure of the Centerville Turnpike Bridge. A detour via Rt 168 Bypass will be marked. Expect delays.

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, May 5 to Friday, May 12

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 12 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

VA164 East/Port Norfolk Exit: Single lane closure at Port Norfolk off-ramp Tuesday through Thursday, May 9-11 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Ramp will remain open at all times. www.DriveERT.com

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT May 7-13

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) May 7-11, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Jefferson Avenue: Northbound: Right-lane closure before I-64 west on-ramp on May 8-12, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Both directions: Alternating lane closures at the I-64 overpass May 7-11, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning. Westbound permanent right-lane closure under I-64 for temporary widening continues. One lane will remain open.



US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Southbound May 7-11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows: Single-lane closure on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News. One lane will remain open at all times: May 10-11 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and May 12-13 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. The following ramps will be closed overnight. Detours will be in place: The 26 th Street (southbound) on-ramp to I-664 south will be closed May 10-11 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The 25 th Street (northbound) on-ramp to I-664 south will be closed May 12 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Single-lane closures northbound at the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times: May 10-11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) is scheduled for the following closures: Additionally, there will be single-lane closures affecting the right lane, right shoulder and right sidewalk northbound on Hampton Boulevard from Greenbrier Avenue to 90 th Street on the following dates: May 9-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single-lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound May 8-12 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound May 8-12 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.



I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures at the Runway Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 11 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway, Southside: Full-closure of the Reversible Roadway as follows: May 13 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 7-11 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south in Hampton. Westbound May 7-11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Exit 242-A (Williamsburg/Jamestown) and ending past Exit 238 (Camp Peary).

I-264 Eastbound, Virginia Beach: The off-ramp to Laskin Road/Virginia Beach Boulevard (Exit 20) will be closed as follows. A detour will be in place: May 8-11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River Southbound, Greensville County: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures southbound May 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting before Exit 13 (Route 614) and ending at Exit 11 (Route 58).

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County : Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows: May 8-12 from 6 a.m. to noon.

Route 13 (Northampton Boulevard), Virginia Beach: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound from Bayside Road to Independence Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times: May 8-11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures May 7-13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



PORTSMOUTH- Frederick Blvd at Turnpike Rd new traffic pattern. Starting the morning of Monday, May 8, southbound traffic on Frederick Boulevard will be shifted and reduced to a single lane before the Turnpike Road intersection. During this traffic shift, southbound traffic will not be able to make a left turn onto Turnpike Road.

A detour for motorists wanting to access Turnpike from southbound Frederick will be set up prior to the intersection at Airline Boulevard. From Airline Boulevard, drivers will head east on High Street and south on Constitution Avenue to Turnpike Road.

The lane closures on Frederick Boulevard at Turnpike Road will last for up to two months so workers can upgrade utilities and signaling, construct new roadway and rehabilitate pavement for the Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project.

