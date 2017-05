OAKLAND, Calif. – The Oakland A’s optioned right-handed pitcher Jharel Cotton to Triple-A Nashville, the club announced Thursday.

Cotton, a Menchville High School prodcut, was on the A’s Opening Day roster and went 3-4 with a 5.68 ERA in seven starts. He allowed a .282 opponents batting average, including .364 with runners in scoring position. The rookie right-hander is leading American League rookies in strikeouts (35), innings pitched (38.0) and games started and is tied for the lead in wins.