NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating after a 61-year-old woman died Thursday.

The incident happened in the 7700 block of Wickham Ave., at a residence, police said.

Dispatchers got a call about the victim that was suffering from gunshot wounds around 4:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced deceased at 4:45 p.m.

Police are investigating the incident but they did say they do not believe the public is in any danger.