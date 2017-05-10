Woman arrested in connection to Virginia Beach stabbing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman in connection to a stabbing that occurred late Monday night.

Police were called to the 5400 block of Caribe Court around 10:30 p.m. that night in reference to a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police arrested 22-year-old Zyriel Adriana Patterson and charged her with Malicious Assault. She is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

The victim, who was known to the suspect, is still hospitalized but stable.