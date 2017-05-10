Ways to keep our pets safe during emergencies on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Natural disasters can strike at any time, and it’s important for families to have a plan in place to keep all their loved ones safe, including their pets. Veterinarian Dr. Ellen Lowery and Rich Anderson, Executive Director and CEO of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League discuss ways to keep our pets safe during emergencies.