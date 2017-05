VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police responded to a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened near Pleasant Valley Road and Ferrell Parkway.

Police said the crash is serious and to avoid the area.

Eastbound lanes of Ferrell Parkway are shut down at Indian Lakes Blvd., and southbound Pleasant Valley Road is closed at Homestead Drive.

