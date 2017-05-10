‘Step out of your comfort zone’ at this Burning Man art event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Even if you have been to the Hermitage Museum and Gardens, you have not seen it like this.

The museum will open an exhibition dedicated to the artwork of the ‘Burning Man’ festival that happens in a Nevada desert.

This is the first time the exhibition will be featured at the Hermitage.

To celebrate the artwork, the museum is holding an event called The Art of Burning Man Opening Party, the museum’s website said.

The event is for people ages 21 and up and encourages guests to wear their ‘finest Burning Man outfits.’

Guests will take part an ‘out of control’ event with fire, mystical drumbeats and large-scale sculptures. The event even says to be prepared to ‘step out of your comfort zone.’

The party is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 from 7 – 10 p.m. at the Hermitage Museum and Gardens.

As for the art exhibit, that opens June 4 and will close October 14.

Click here to purchase tickets for the opening party.