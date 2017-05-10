Spice of Blythe: Peeling back the layers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Let's discuss something I think we've all experienced. Let's just call it a little "crustiness."

You wake up in the morning and you're grumpy, you haven't had your morning coffee, or you're just not feeling it. Or maybe you meet someone who's crabby, or just plain mean!

Well, there are some foods like that, too.

Have you ever picked up a pineapple? Those things hurt! They're spiny and prickly and -- ouch!

Or avocados! Lumpy, pimply, brown little things with a thick skin?

Okra too, with its fuzz and its slime...

But what do these all have in common?? Once you cut through that harsh, prickly, ugly exterior and get to the meat, you have some of the most delicious things on earth!

Pineapple? Delicious! Avocado - who knew the gem that was hiding under those pimples? And okra... Salt it, fry it, and enjoy!

The Spice of Blythe is: People are the same way. Not only are those crabby folks you meet probably lovely under the surface, but you have a soft, delicious side just waiting to come out and amaze people, too.

So make sure you put that side on display for the world to see!