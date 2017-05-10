PGA golfer and Naval Academy grab debuts Navy-inspired golf bag

Professional golfer and U.S. Navy veteran Billy Hurley III just debuted a new golf bag ahead of the 2017 Players Championship.

Hurley, a 2004 Naval Academy graduate, served in the Navy for five years. During his time in the Navy, he served in the Persian Gulf aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93).

His new golf bag pays tribute to both his naval career and the ship.

Couple more up close pics of the new bag pic.twitter.com/J5HcQTpBNp — Billy Hurley III (@BillyHurley3) May 10, 2017

The bag features the ship’s hull number, seal, and motto ‘Imua e na Koa Kai,’ which means ‘Go Forward Sea Warriors.’

Hurley’s name and initials are also stitched into the bag, along with the Naval Academy’s ‘N’ logo and famous Navy quote ‘Don’t Give Up the Ship.’

New bag this week @THEPLAYERSChamp Designed by @clayduerson to look like and honor USS CHUNG-HOON my destroyer from Hawaii pic.twitter.com/o4XDq3Ib91 — Billy Hurley III (@BillyHurley3) May 10, 2017

The 2017 Players Tournament kicks off Thursday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.