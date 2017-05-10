HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Summer travel is around the corner and that means family vacation time. However, these days travel is a contest to see who can hack it best, whether it’s packing the smallest carry-on or existing in the tiniest space. Actress Diane Mizota has parenting tips and travel advice just in time for vacation planning.
Parenting tips and travel advice just in time for vacation planning.
-
Advice for planning a great vacation with kids on Coast Live
-
Help for planning your next family vacation on Coast Live
-
Ready for Spring Break? How about a Virginia destination?
-
Starbucks offers employees free legal advice on Trump’s travel ban
-
Man says app helped him lose 500 pounds
-
-
Navy officer accused of espionage accepts plea deal
-
‘A roof over my kids’ head is what’s important’: Single mom’s tax return Facebook post goes viral
-
United Airlines in Twitter trouble over dress code rules
-
FedEx helps find suspect accused of identity theft, receiving packages at victim’s Norfolk house
-
Trump’s immigration order causes jitters for America’s refugee hosts
-
-
Side Hustle: Local hairstylist uses Instagram to make extra cash
-
Trump unveils new travel ban without Iraq
-
This woman visited every country on Earth in record time