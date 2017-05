Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In their penultimate regular season game, Norfolk State was outdueled by in-state foe Longwood 13-6. Alex Mauricio opened the scoring for the Spartans in the bottom of the first with an RBI double.

This was an out-of-conference game for NSU (24-20), having already clinched the MEAC Northern division for the third straight year last week.

The Spartans close their regular season with a 2 p.m. game Friday against North Carolina Central at Marty L. Miller Field.