Navy SEAL pleads not guilty to child porn charges

NORFOLK, Va. – A Navy SEAL facing child porn charges has pleaded not guilty.

Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Kyle Seerden was in Norfolk’s federal court Wednesday afternoon where he gave his plea.

Seerden is facing one count for production of child pornography, two counts for transportation of child pornography, and one count for possession of child pornography.

In January, a woman told Naval Criminal Investigative Service she was sexually assaulted by Seerden in his hotel room at Joint Base Little Creek-Fort Story, court documents say.

It was during that investigation when authorities say they found 78 images of child pornography.

Seerden’s next court date will be in July.