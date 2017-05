Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. -  Project Healing Waters is a nationwide program helping wounded warriors find peace on the water through support and fly fishing. We meet a two local vets part of the program here in our region.

You can help and have fun buy checking out the Suds and Buds party on May 19th in Norfolk.

Suds and Buds

Friday, May 19 6 -10 pm

Norfolk Botanical Garden

www.sudsandbuds.org