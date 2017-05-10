× First Warning Traffic – Ft. Eustis exit ramp closures, Centerville Turnpike Bridge closed and road work for Wednesday

CHESAPEAKE: CENTERVILLE TNPK BRIDGE FULL CLOSURE

This closures is causing rush hour delays on Battlefield Blvd and on the168 bypass. Saturday, May 6 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, May 14 at 6 a.m. The installation of a new barrier gate foundation will require the full closure of the Centerville Turnpike Bridge starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, May 6 through 6 a.m. Sunday, May 14. A detour via Rt 168 Bypass will be marked.

FULL RAMP CLOSURES SCHEDULED OVERNIGHT ON FORT EUSTIS BOULEVARD FOR I-64 WIDENING PROJECT

Detours will be in place during closures on Wednesday, May 10

NEWPORT NEWS —Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close all Fort Eustis Boulevard on-and off-ramps to I-64 east as well as a single lane on I-64 east at the interchange will be closed on May 10, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. The lane closures are necessary to perform bridge construction activities for the first segment of the I-64 Widening Project.

All construction work is dependent upon weather conditions. Signs will be in place to alert motorists to the ramp closures and detour.

On Wednesday night traffic will be detoured as follows:

Southbound/Westbound traffic on Fort Eustis Boulevard (Route 105) to I-64 east will be detoured to Warwick Boulevard (Route 60):

Drive west on Fort Eustis Boulevard (Route 105)

Take second exit onto Warwick Boulevard (Route 60)

Follow signs for Fort Eustis Boulevard east (Route 105)

Take the exit onto I-64 east

Eastbound traffic on I-64 to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Route 105) will be detoured to Jefferson Avenue (Route 143):

Take Exit 255B to Jefferson Avenue (Route 143)

Follow signs for I-64 west

Take Exit 250B to Jefferson Avenue (Route 143)

Turn left onto Jefferson Avenue (Route 143)

PORTSMOUTH- Frederick Blvd at Turnpike Rd new traffic pattern. Starting the morning of Monday, May 8, southbound traffic on Frederick Boulevard will be shifted and reduced to a single lane before the Turnpike Road intersection. During this traffic shift, southbound traffic will not be able to make a left turn onto Turnpike Road.

A detour for motorists wanting to access Turnpike from southbound Frederick will be set up prior to the intersection at Airline Boulevard. From Airline Boulevard, drivers will head east on High Street and south on Constitution Avenue to Turnpike Road.

The lane closures on Frederick Boulevard at Turnpike Road will last for up to two months so workers can upgrade utilities and signaling, construct new roadway and rehabilitate pavement for the Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project.

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, May 5 to Friday, May 12

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 12 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

VA164 East/Port Norfolk Exit: Single lane closure at Port Norfolk off-ramp Tuesday through Thursday, May 9-11 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Ramp will remain open at all times.

Get the latest updates on construction activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT May 7-13

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

I-64 east: Single-lane closure at Fort Eustis Boulevard interchange on May 7 and May 10, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Full closure of I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Fort Eustis Boulevard on May 10, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. A detour will be in place. Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) May 7-11, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Jefferson Avenue: Northbound: Right-lane closure before I-64 west on-ramp on May 8-12, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Both directions: Alternating lane closures at the I-64 overpass May 7-11, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning. Westbound permanent right-lane closure under I-64 for temporary widening continues. One lane will remain open.



Route 17, George P. Coleman Bridge: Full closure and single-lane closure as follows: Single-lane closure northbound May 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. One lane will remain open at all times.

US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Northbound May 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southbound May 7-11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows: Single-lane closure on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News. One lane will remain open at all times: May 10-11 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and May 12-13 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. The following ramps will be closed overnight. Detours will be in place: The 26 th Street (southbound) on-ramp to I-664 south will be closed May 10-11 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The 25 th Street (northbound) on-ramp to I-664 south will be closed May 12 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Single-lane closures northbound at the MMMBT. One lane will remain open at all times: May 10-11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) is scheduled for the following closures: Hampton Boulevard will be closed northbound and southbound from 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, until 3 a.m. Monday, May 8, between 90th Street and Seabee Road. Additionally, there will be single-lane closures affecting the right lane, right shoulder and right sidewalk northbound on Hampton Boulevard from Greenbrier Avenue to 90 th Street on the following dates: May 9-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single-lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound May 8-12 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound May 8-12 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.



I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures at the Runway Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 11 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway, Southside: Full-closure of the Reversible Roadway as follows: May 13 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 7-11 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the ramp from I-64 west to I-664 south in Hampton. Westbound May 7-11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Exit 242-A (Williamsburg/Jamestown) and ending past Exit 238 (Camp Peary).

I-264 Eastbound and Westbound, Virginia Beach: Traffic on I-264 east and west between Newtown Road and Independence Boulevard will be repeatedly slowed and possibly stopped for as long as 20 minutes at a time beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, May 8, and lasting until 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, for utility work over the interstate. Traffic from the Witchduck Road on-ramp to I-264 west will also be periodically stopped during this operation. The nights of May 9 and May 10 are scheduled as backup dates if weather postpones the work on May 8.



I-264 Eastbound, Virginia Beach: The off-ramp to Laskin Road/Virginia Beach Boulevard (Exit 20) will be closed as follows. A detour will be in place: May 8-11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River Southbound, Greensville County: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures southbound May 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting before Exit 13 (Route 614) and ending at Exit 11 (Route 58).

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County : Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows: May 8-12 from 6 a.m. to noon.

Route 13 (Northampton Boulevard), Virginia Beach: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound from Bayside Road to Independence Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times: May 8-11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

