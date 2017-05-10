Eight Chesapeake churches to receive free defibrillators

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Eight churches in Chesapeake will each receive an automatic external defibrillator, courtesy of a program launched by the Chesapeake Fire Department.

The fire department’s program aims to help places of worship become more cardiovascular friendly and aware.

Part of the churches’ congregation have been trained in Hands-Only CPR and educate parishioners on using AEDs and the Pulse Point app.

Members of the Chesapeake Fire Department have trained over 700 citizens in CPR and over 2,000 citizens have downloaded the PulsePoint app.

Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death among adults over the age of 40. Nine out of 10 of those victims die.

When bystanders intervene and give CPR or use AEDs before EMS arrives, four out of 10 victims survive.

The churches will be presented with the equipment on Thursday during the American Heart Association’s HeartChase/Heartwalk.