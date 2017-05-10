Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson considering run for White House

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Rock…for president?

Actor and former WWE star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson told GQ that running for president in 2020 is “a real possibility.”

“Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn’t agree with someone] on something, I wouldn’t shut them out. I would actually include them. The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it. It’s hard to categorize right now how I think he’s doing, other than to tell you how I would operate, what I would like to see.”

“A year ago” he told GQ. “it started coming up more and more, There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’”