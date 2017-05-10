Dale Earnhardt Jr. to star in home renovation show with wife

After NASCAR Champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced his retirement last month, many were wondering what he would do with his free time.

Earnhardt announced Tuesday that he and his wife, Amy, will star in a home improvement series on DIY Network. The couple will be renovating a historic home in the Old Town district of Key West.

Earnhardt met his wife, then an interior designer, during the building his North Carolina home.

“Amy is a fantastic designer. She has creative ideas and a strong work ethic. We love DIY projects around the house, so I expect this to be challenging but fun,” Earnhardt said.

“We’ve seen how Dale Jr. races a car, so we’re confident that with Amy’s help he will easily navigate the typical trials and tribulations of a home renovation,” says John Feld, senior vice president, original programming and production, HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country. “Fasten your seat belts because this one is sure to be a thrilling, unpredictable ride.”

The series will air in 2018.