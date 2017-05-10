73-year-old man bikes from Santa Monica, CA to Virginia Beach 

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – “The Lord gave me life again so now I praise him every day for being alive,” said Jerry Leenheer.

Leenheer says that he has a second chance at life after nearly losing his own in 2015.

He was struck by lightning while cutting in Colorado. Leenheer’ wife, Cora Jean Leenheer saved his life by giving him CPR.

Jerry Leenheer decided to see the country at bike speed along Highway 60. He started in Santa Monica, California to Virginia Beach in October 2015.

“Basically follow that through all the cities and read up on the history and met the people, experienced the cultures, went to churches,” Leenheer mentioned. “It’s been a great retirement hobby.”

He’s accompany by his wife in the car.

Cora Gene Leenheer said, “I usually try to drive the route that he’s going to ride so that I have an idea of where he’ll be if so have to go rescue him and also that way I can see if there’s a problem.”

The two say that they’ve been through places such as The Blue Ridge Mountains and the Mohave Desert.

“That’s why we’re doing Virginia now because we wanted to see the south in the spring time,” added Cora Gene.

Jerry Leenheer said he rides up to six hours a day and five days a week. However, he mentioned that he doesn’t ride in the rain, but it’s not because of his fear of lightning.

“I have rain gear, but it’s very uncomfortable when especially on heavy travelled highways,” Leenheer added. “The spray from passing vehicles, viability problems. It’s dangerous.”

He adds that this trip has been a two-year experience he’ll never forget.

“I’ve basically seen all of America and I’m sort of sad it’s over,” Leenheer continued.

Jerry Leenheer is ending his bike travel at First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach on Wednesday afternoon.