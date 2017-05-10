4 men in custody after police chase from Norfolk to Chesapeake; 4 Chesapeake schools on lockdown

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Four people are in custody and authorities are actively searching for a fifth person after a police pursuit that began in Norfolk and ended in Chesapeake.

Due to the police activity, Georgetown Primary, Indian River Middle, Indian River High and the Chesapeake Alternative School are in a precautionary lockdown at the request of Chesapeake Police.

The pursuit started in Norfolk on Brambleton Avenue near Park Avenue at 9:28 a.m.

Norfolk Police officers pursued the vehicle onto I-264E. The vehicle exited the interstate at Military Highway and traveled into Chesapeake, turning onto Providence Road.

The pursuit came to an end at Providence Road and Rock Creek Drive, near Campostella Road.

All five men in the vehicle attempted to run from the scene. Four of the men have been caught and taken into custody. Authorities are actively searching for the fifth suspect.

