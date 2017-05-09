We learn how to send a note and thank a teacher on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The VA Lottery, the Virginia PTA and the Virginia Tourism Corporation have joined forces for the Thank a Teacher campaign to thank as many K-12 teachers as possible during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12). Visit valottery.com/thankateacher to send an electronic thank-you note to a teacher you value.