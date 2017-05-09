HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The VA Lottery, the Virginia PTA and the Virginia Tourism Corporation have joined forces for the Thank a Teacher campaign to thank as many K-12 teachers as possible during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 8-12). Visit valottery.com/thankateacher to send an electronic thank-you note to a teacher you value.
We learn how to send a note and thank a teacher on Coast Live
-
Free popcorn for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week at Paragon Theaters
-
Teachers bringing Books on Bikes to students in Newport News on Coast Live
-
Suffolk teachers threaten to quit after Superintendent gets 13 percent raise
-
Student hosts from the Cool School Challenge join us on Coast Live
-
News 3 investigates: Superintendent vs. teacher salaries in Hampton Roads public schools
-
-
Teacher Appreciation Week discounts
-
‘Telephone terrorism’ has rattled 48 Jewish centers. Is anyone paying attention?
-
Oklahoma teacher accused of hitting 4-year-old
-
Making “furever friends” for Homeless Animals Awareness Week on Coast Live
-
Chesapeake teacher wins VSRA Reading Teacher of the Year award
-
-
Suffolk Schools approve new budget despite frustration from teachers, bus drivers and parents
-
A mom tells us how Ronald McDonald House is helping on Coast Live
-
Student enlists help of Va. Beach Sheriff, deputy for ‘promposal’