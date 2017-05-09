Watch live: Bear caught wandering around California neighborhood

A bear took a dip in a backyard pool in Bradbury and had a confrontation with a dog, video from KTLA helicopter Sky5 showed Tuesday.

The bear walked onto a property in the area of the 2100 block of Gardi Street around 2:40 p.m.

Video from Sky5 showed the animal exploring the backyard before going for a swim in the pool and walking over to the basketball court.

At one point, a dog ventured toward the bear, which in turn started walking toward the canine just after 3 p.m.

No details from authorities were immediately available.

Bradbury is a gated city in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.