Virginia Beach middle school student charged after explosives found in locker

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Landstown Middle School student has been charged with two felony counts of manufacturing and possessing chemical explosive devices.

According to fire department officials, the explosives were found in the 13-year-old student’s locker.

However, investigators do not believe the student had any malicious intent for the explosives or had any intention of harming anyone.

The student was taken into custody Friday afternoon and held in juvenile detention over the weekend.

In addition to the legal process, the student faces disciplinary action from the school.