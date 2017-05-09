Two arrested in connection with local Williamsburg-area diner burglary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A local diner was broken into in April and the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Shorty’s owner Gil Short told News 3 he estimated the damage to be around $20,000, although in terms of money he said the burglars didn’t get away with more than a little spare change.

19-year-old Dominick J. Jones and 20-year-old Julio C. Rodriguez are charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary for breaking into Shorty’s Diner, police said.

The incident at Shorty’s happened on April 4.

Rodriguez was also charged in connection with other incidents.

He was charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary grand larceny at the Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, grand larceny of a cell phone in the Hong Kong restaurant, burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary at Smoker’s Express in James York Plaza, damaging property at AutoZone and defacing the wall of the building at James York Plaza.

Jones was charged with other burglaries as well.