‘Play Me, I’m Yours’ brings pianos to public spaces throughout Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Pianos will be installed throughout Norfolk as part of the art project “Play Me, I’m Yours.”

The Virginia Arts Festival and Chrysler Museum of Art are presenting “Play Me, I’m Yours.”

Several street pianos, decorated by local artists and community groups, will be located in streets, parks, squares and in other public spaces across the city.

Pianos were put MacArthur Center at the first floor center court on Monday and more will be installed in the level three food court on May 23.

Follow the project using the hashtag #streetpianosnorfolk.