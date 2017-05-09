Pence family rabbit hops into spotlight at White House event

Ivanka Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence and national security adviser H.R. McMaster got upstaged by a rabbit on Tuesday.

The Pence family bunny, Marlon Bundo, made his official debut in an afternoon ceremony honoring military families at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

This was the first public event for “BOTUS,” the Bunny of the United States. A star was born as the White House celebrated Military Appreciation Month.

Karen Pence held Marlon Bundo as she delivered brief remarks to the families and children assembled.

“Marlon is kind of famous because he is the first bunny to ever ride on Air Force Two. And we love Marlon. He’s named Marlon Bundo because he’s named after a famous movie star, Marlon Brando, and because my daughter got him when she was making a movie in college, and she needed a bunny to be the star. So Marlon — this notoriety is nothing new for him,” the second lady said.

“Don’t clap,” she said, clutching the black-and-white rabbit. “He’ll jump.”

Military children gathered around Pence to see the bunny after her remarks.

“(The bunny is admired),” an official transcript from the event read.

Bundo’s rising stardom was further cemented as the children in attendance colored Marlon Bundo coloring pages at “Marlon Bundo’s coloring station.”

Ice cream sundaes were served.

Bundo first came into public life in January, traveling from Indianapolis, Indiana, to Washington as the Pence family prepared to move into their new home.

Daughter Charlotte Pence, who lives with her parents at the Naval Observatory, created an Instagram account chronicling Bundo’s daily adventures, @marlonbundo. The verified account has nearly 7,000 followers as of this writing.