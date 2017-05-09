Man injured in shooting on Booker Bridge in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Monday evening.

An officer was on patrol in the area of Settlers Landing Road around 9:10 p.m. Monday evening when he heard gunshots near the area of the Booker Bridge.

Upon investigating, the officer located a 21-year-old man lying on the bridge and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He told police he was walking on the bridge when a white SUV approached and someone began shooting at him.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that will help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.