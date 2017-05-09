Va. Beach homeowners rally in support of flood relief plan ahead of budget vote

Photo Gallery
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Homeowners rallied in support of a 6-year flood relief plan ahead of a city council meeting, where a vote will take place on the upcoming budget.
Billed as the “Bridge over Troubled Waters Rally” homeowners voiced their support for a proposal by council members Jessica Abbott and John Moss.
The proposal plans to revoke taxes for light rail and putting that money toward fixing 10 projects in the following neighborhoods:
- Aragona
- Ashville Park
- Chesapeake Beach
- Croatan
- The Lakes
- Princess Anne Plaza
- Sherwood Lakes
- Shore Drive (eastern)
- Shore Drive/Hollis Road
- Windsor Woods
At a previous city council meeting, Vice Mayor Louis Jones introduced some changes to what’s been proposed for FY 2017-18.
Among the adjustments is a re-allocation of real estate tax dollars to fund an additional $1 million in storm water improvements in an effort to address flooding concerns. That’s on top of $300 million already in the proposed budget, which was introduced in March.