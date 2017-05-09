Va. Beach homeowners rally in support of flood relief plan ahead of budget vote

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Homeowners rallied in support of a 6-year flood relief plan ahead of a city council meeting, where a vote will take place on the upcoming budget.

Billed as the “Bridge over Troubled Waters Rally” homeowners voiced their support for a proposal by council members Jessica Abbott and John Moss.

The proposal plans to revoke taxes for light rail and putting that money toward fixing 10 projects in the following neighborhoods:

Aragona

Ashville Park

Chesapeake Beach

Croatan

The Lakes

Princess Anne Plaza

Sherwood Lakes

Shore Drive (eastern)

Shore Drive/Hollis Road

Windsor Woods

At a previous city council meeting, Vice Mayor Louis Jones introduced some changes to what’s been proposed for FY 2017-18.

Among the adjustments is a re-allocation of real estate tax dollars to fund an additional $1 million in storm water improvements in an effort to address flooding concerns. That’s on top of $300 million already in the proposed budget, which was introduced in March.