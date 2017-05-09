Get a FREE Big Mac on ‘Eat What You Want Day!’

NORFOLK, Va. – America’s popular delivery app service Postmates is giving Norfolk residents a chance to really enjoy ‘Eat What You Want Day’ on Thursday, May 11!

The Big Mac was recently ranked as America’s #1 most-craved fast food in Postmates Culinary Cravings Survey. So as a reward, Postmates is giving away 20,000 free Big Macs to customers in Norfolk.

Just download the Postmates app and place an order for a Big Mac on Thursday, May 11. Enter the code “EATWHATEVER” to get it for free! Plus, Postmates will deliver your Big Mac right to your door!

If you’re curious, here’s the full list of most-craved foods from Postmates survey:

#1: Big Mac (McDonald’s)

#2: Chicken Sandwich (Chick-fil-A)

#3: Crunchy Taco (Taco Bell)

#4: Whopper (Burger King)

#5: McNuggets (McDonald’s)

#6: Cheese Pizza (Pizza Hut)

#7: Original Recipe Fried Chicken (KFC)

#8: Baconator (Wendy’s)

#9: Roast Beef Sandwich (Arby’s)