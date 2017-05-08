One dead, two in critical condition after Newport News crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man is dead and two people are in critical condition following a single-vehicle car crash in Newport News.

It happened around 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Police say three people were inside the car, two men and one women.

The other man involved in the crash was flown to the hospital. The woman taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Jefferson Avenue is closed in both directions between 12th Street and 16th Street.