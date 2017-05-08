Fire destroys storage shed behind Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A fire that destroyed a storage shed behind a Virginia Beach home on Monday morning is under investigation.

Virginia Beach Fire crews responded to the 900 block of Dauntless Run just after 7 a.m. to find the storage shed totally involved in flames and heavy smoke.

Crews started a quick and aggressive attack on the fire and had it under control within 20 minutes.

The fire did extended to the rear wall of the house and melted some siding. However, no serious damage was done to the home or the neighbors’ residences.

The majority of the damage was limited to the storage shed.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.