Dunkin’ Donuts delivers free donuts to CHKD for National Nurses Week

NORFOLK, Va. – This week we celebrate nurses everywhere during National Nurses Week.

The week is designed to celebrate and appreciate the nurses who help others every day.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced Monday that they will be delivering 144 dozen fresh donuts to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Newport News and Norfolk.

“The nurses at CHKD do so much to care for our region’s little munchkins every day, we thought free donuts would be the perfect way to show our appreciation for their hard work,” said Katie Metts, Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin’ Donuts.

Dunkin’ Donuts said they have a long-standing relationship with CHKD, raising over $120,000 for the hospital through their “Coffee that Cares” program.

National Nurses Week started May 6 and is celebrated through May 12.

Cinnabon offering free treats to nurses during National Nurses Week