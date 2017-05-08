Crash causes oil spill on Route 58, closes lanes in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – Police responded to a crash Monday afternoon that involved a dump truck and tractor trailer.

The crash happened on westbound Route 58 around 12 p.m.

Police said a dump truck pulled out from a median crossover and side swiped a tractor trailer.

When the tractor trailer was hit it caused the vehicle to run into a guard rail.

An oil spill was caused by the crash but police do not know which vehicle caused the spill.

One driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Westbound lanes of Route 58 are closed as crews clean the spill.

