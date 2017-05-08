Bald eagle shot in Chesapeake, euthanized because of injuries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A bald eagle had to be euthanized after being shot in Chesapeake, according to the Virginia Beach SPCA.

After the eagle, Camellia, was shot he was taken to the Virginia Beach SPCA.

His injuries were so severe that he had to be euthanized, an official with the Center for Conservation Biology said.

The eagle was banded and fitted with a satellite transmitter in May, 2010.

Bird lovers got updates about Camellia online through her transmitter until the unit fell off in Virginia Beach in February 2015.

Camellia was born in the Norfolk Botanical Gardens in 2010.

There is no other information available about the circumstances surrounding how Camellia was shot.