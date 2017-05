CINCINNATI, Ohio – A baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is feeling the love after zoo staff read her some of her fan mail.

The picture was posted on March 4 but is making its rounds on the Internet again.

Little Fiona gained a large following since she was born six weeks prematurely on January 24.

Since then, the happy hippo has come a long way! According to the zoo, she’s getting more comfortable navigating the deeper water and has reached 200 pounds.