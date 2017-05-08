10-year-old girl pries open gator’s mouth to free leg

A 10-year-old Florida girl managed to fight off an alligator that attacked her on Saturday at Lake Mary Jane near Orlando.

The girl’s family says their daughter is already out of the hospital, but she did need stitches.

The girl credits a visit to Gatorland for knowing what to do if ever attacked by a gator.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report, the girl was able to pry the gator’s mouth open and remove her leg.

The girl said she also poked the gator in its nostril, just as she’d learned at Gatorland.

The nine-foot gator that attacked her was later euthanized.