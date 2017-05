VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Animal Control Officer McQuarry helped save a rat who got a little too greedy.

Officer McQuarry responded to a call for a rat who got his head stuck in a bird feeder.

She couldn’t safely free the rodent on scene, so she took him back to the shelter, soaped up his neck and freed him from the feeder.

The rat can now enjoy his days frolicking in the woods…and hopefully stay away from bird feeders!