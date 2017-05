Portsmouth, Va. — Portsmouth Police are on investigating the robbery of a gas station in the 3900 block of Twin Pines Road.

The incident occurred just after 11 P.M. Sunday night.

Officials say man walked into the BP gas station armed with a knife demanding cash.

The employee complied with the demands and handed the suspect money before he fled the scene.

No one was injured.

If you know anything that can help police, call the crime line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.