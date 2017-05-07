Police: Suspect dies after impaling himself on stolen knife

PLANT CITY, Fla. – A man has died after impaling himself on a knife police say he stole from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

Police say Jerry Ellis Word, 53, took a knife out if its packaging, concealed it and was leaving the store when a loss prevention employee confronted him. Word waved the knife in a threatening way at the employee and ran away.

Word then ran toward an apartment complex, where police believe he impaled himself on the knife. He continued to run but later collapsed behind a building.

Medics took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.