× Nicki Minaj offers to pay for fans’ college tuition, student loans

Nicki Minaj is giving back to a dozen of her fans by paying for their college tuition and student loans.

It all started on Twitter early Sunday morning. Minaj was tweeting about a challenge on the app Musical.ly in which she offered to fly the contest winners to the Billboard Music Awards from any country in the world.

And YES! All countries are included. Ya muva makes enough money to fly members of #TheKingdom out from ANY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD!!!! 😜😘🎀😍💋 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

A fan jokingly asked if Minaj would pay for his tuition and surprisingly, she said yes!

“Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!” the rapper tweeted. “Dead serious. Shld (sic) I set it up?”

Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? https://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Several other fans started taking advantage of the offer and tweeted screenshots of their grades at Minaj and she offered to pay for their loans and scholarships too, as long as they keep their grades up.

She says she will do it again in a month or two.